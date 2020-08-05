New Warzone guns have entered the field as part of the Warzone season 5 release date, so naturally it’s time we grind through the weapon levels and assemble the best ISO loadout. This new SMG appears to behave quite similarly to the Fennec: its rate of fire is very high, but its damage and accuracy make it hard to land all of those shots. However, it’s a much more tempered version of the Fennec, with a slightly lower rate of fire and much better handling stats. We’re not quite sure what its damage output is like yet as we’re still in the first few days of using this new weapon.

So, what does our best Warzone ISO loadout do to improve upon the base weapon? The ISO is weak when it comes to all of the key characteristics that make a good Warzone weapon. It’s magazine size is small and it appears to have a lot of damage dropoff over long range.

Of course as a Warzone SMG you still want it to handle well and be mobile, so we’ve made sure to balance the various requirements in the build below.

Best Warzone ISO loadout

The best Warzone ISO loadout is:

FTAC Vagrant

FSS Nightshade

ISO Tac-Form

50 Round Drums

Merc Foregrip

Like the Fennec, the ISO can also be equipped with an integral suppressor, which effectively saves you one attachment slot. The FSS Nightshade assists recoil control, extends your range, suppresses the weapon, and ups your bullet velocity. Infinity Ward recently nerfed ‘no stock’ style stock attachments, so we’ve opted for the FTAC Vagrant which slightly increases your aim down sight speed with a minor penalty to aiming stability. Next, we’ve taken the ISO Tac-Form and Merc Foregrip to add as much recoil control as possible, and finally we’ve extended the magazine size to the maximum of 50 rounds. If you want a little more aim down sight speed then we suggest swapping the ISO Tac-Form out for the FTAC Elite ISO Grip.

As for the rest of the build, we suggest pairing the ISO with our best Warzone Bruen loadout so you have a weapon that’s capable of handling mid to long range. That means you’ll have to save your second perk for Overkill. Your first perk should be EOD so you can tank a lot more explosive damage, while your third perk should be Amped so you can switch between the ISO and Bruen much faster.

We’re getting tired of recommending it, but you really can’t go wrong with the combination of C4 and Heartbeat Sensor to round out this build.