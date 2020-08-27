Curious about the viability of a Warzone SA87 loadout? Playing off meta is the new meta, which is to say the days of only ever seeing a Grau 5.56 drop from a downed enemy are long gone. Players are experimenting with new and old weapons, looking for any way to gain an edge over the competition in Infinity Ward’s battle royale.

The community has already rediscovered the potential of Warzone guns like the Uzi, Kar98k, and Scar, so it was only a matter of time until a weapon as underutilised as the SA87 was placed under the microscope. Initial impressions are not great, but recent buffs have made its time-to-kill stat genuinely competitive. Its range is good, its recoil is decent, and it can be reloaded as fast as an assault rifle, so it’s got some stuff going for it.

If you use the Season 5 Cover of Night Battle Pass Blueprint, too, then the SA87 even has decent iron sights, meaning you can spec it for close-quarters fighting. Our build focuses on making the SA87 a mid-range monster that handles slightly better than the Bruen MK9, and downs almost as fast. Overall, it’s far from OP, but a lot of fun and powerful between mid and long-range.

BEST WARZONE SA87 LOADOUT

The best Warzone SA87 loadout is:

Monolithic Suppressor

60 Round Mags

Tac Laser

Merc Foregrip

Rubberized Grip Tape

If you’re not happy with the limited range of iron sights or can’t get the Cover of Night Blueprint then we suggest swapping out the Rubberized Grip Tape for a VLK 3.0x scope.

Overall this build will give you one of the best maximum damage ranges in the game, even without popping an extended barrel on the gun. The setup also increases mobility through the Tac Laser and Merc Foregrip, cuts recoil through the Merc Foregrip and Rubberized Grip Tape, keeps you off the radar, and extends your magazine size.

This should keep you competitive at any range where you’re up against assault rifles and LMGs, however this is still not a weapon you’ll want for CQB situations.

Therefore, you’ll want to bring one of the best SMGs for Warzone. The absolute best option is our best MP5 setup, but we also have setups for the MP7, ISO, Fennec, and Bizon.

As for the rest of your loadout, there are plenty of options, but the meta is very stable in this regard. C4 should be your lethal as its throwing arc makes it great for lobbing through windows and over walls. The Heartbeat Sensor is still very powerful for getting free intel on campers – just remember that Ghost will hide enemies. Always take Overkill for the second weapon, but be ready to switch out to a Ghost loadout later on. Amped is the best third perk as it improves your weapon swap speed, which is vital when using an SMG. Finally, we suggest EOD as it will stop you from being instantly killed by cheap RPG shots or enemy C4.

If you’re looking for similar weapons, you can also check out our guides to the best Warzone LMG, or the best Warzone loadout drop for alternatives. You can never have too many options.