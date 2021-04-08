The best ZRG 20mm Warzone loadout

Want to know what the best ZRG loadout is in Warzone? The ZRG 20mm is a sniper rifle designed to take out enemies from great distances, much further than the likes of the best Kar98k loadout and best Pelington 703 loadout. This weapon comes stocked with just three bullets per magazine, but each bullet is capable of downing an enemy from a single upper torso hit.

Chances are you’ve known about this sniper rifle for a while now but were waiting for it to be officially unlocked. The ZRG 20mm was introduced in the Season 2 Reloaded update but was locked away until now. Since the ZRG 20mm was revealed, the Cold War AUG and FFAR 1 have received nerfs in an attempt to stop them from dominating the Warzone meta.

You will first need to unlock the ZRG to use it in Warzone and Cold War. We highly recommend pairing the ZRG with one of the best SMGs in Warzone to protect yourself against flanking attacks. Here’s everything you need to build the best ZRG loadout in Warzone.

BEST WARZONE ZRG 20mm LOADOUT

The best Warzone ZRG loadout is:

Agency Moderator

43.9” Combat Recon

5 Rnd

Serpent Wrap

Royal & Kross 4x

Sound suppression is essential in Warzone, especially for a long range sniper rifle as it allows you to avoid detection if you miss your target. The Agency Moderator muzzle includes sound suppression, increased bullet velocity and effective damage range. The added bullet velocity makes it easier to line up shots as you won’t have to account for as much bullet drop when firing from a distance.

To improve the ZRG’s long distance capabilities, we’ve gone for the 43.9” Combat Recon barrel which drastically improves the sniper rifle’s bullet velocity. This barrel does negatively impact the weapon’s aiming stability, but it isn’t enough to be a hindrance. The 5 Rnd magazine is almost essential on the ZRG as three bullets can become a real problem in the early game. When you have to deal with multiple enemies, you’ll be happy for those two additional shots.

The rear grip Serpent Wrap increases the ZRG’s slow aim down sight speed, though this does negatively affect the sprint to fire time. Fortunately, most players aren’t going to be running and gunning with a heavy sniper rifle any time soon. Finally, the Royal & Kross 4x scope will allow you to spot enemies from afar, giving you the ability to take on squads without them being able to retaliate.

And that’s the best ZRG loadout in Warzone. Not sure what weapon you should pair with the ZRG? We highly recommend the best Mac-10 loadout as this gun is lethal at close range, even against assault rifles. If you want to know more about the nuke event which will bring Verdansk back to the ‘80s, check out our Warzone new map guide.