Call of Duty Warzone's older, better predecessor is returning, and I can't wait

I've certainly had a love-hate relationship with Call of Duty Warzone over the years. When it first dropped, it took over my gaming life. Things took a dive with its 'Warzone 2.0' rebrand. But in recent times it's managed to rediscover some of its initial magic - and not just because it dragged Verdansk back into the fold. I've been curious to see how it'll evolve (or, in some areas, devolve back towards its initial feel) when Black Ops 7 arrives in a few weeks' time, and COD Next has delivered the answers. New maps and reworked systems were to be expected, but what I wasn't prepared for was the announcement that Blackout - or at least, a mode heavily inspired by it - is returning.

If you weren't around for the Blackout era, I'm sorry to say that you missed out big time. Warzone's first couple of years were amazing, but Blackout - Call of Duty's original battle royale game experience, hosted within Black Ops 4 - was even more exciting. To me, that map is just as iconic as Verdansk. Blackout wasn't overcomplicated, with no bloated loadout systems and a reliance on looting desirable weapons and gear instead. The grappling hook item was incredible fun for traversal and outmaneuvering opponents during gunfights. Zombies would provide extra danger in certain locations. It may have paved the way for its bigger brother, but it was just as fun.

During COD Next, Activision confirms that next year, Blackout will return… kind of. "We are bringing a bold new experience to Warzone in the spring inspired by Blackout, set on Avalon," says COD's senior director of communications, Stephanie Snowden. Avalon, for the unaware, is the fictional region where many Black Ops 6 multiplayer maps are set, and Black Ops 7's ambitious co-op campaign will see you head there too. It has been widely speculated that Avalon will replace Verdansk as Warzone's main, big battle royale map when the Black Ops 7 integration happens, but now we know it'll arrive next spring instead alongside this Blackout experience.

Snowden also says that "we'll be running both the classic battle royale experience on Verdansk and this new mode on Avalon simultaneously," suggesting that Verdansk is absolutely here to stay in the long-term.

When Warzone does integrate with Black Ops 7, there will at least be a new small-scale map to drop into for those that love to play Resurgence. Haven's Hollow will arrive at the start of Season 1, as will two new POIs for Verdansk. It's also been confirmed that loadouts are being streamlined a bit (huzzah!) with a hard limit of five attachments for each weapon and all Wildcards removed.

I can't wait to see how this Blackout-inspired mode is tackled. If it's some half-baked event that throws a couple of a Black Ops 4 weapons and a few memorable operators into the mix, I'll be incredibly disappointed. If they can, within the constraints of Warzone, somehow create something that recaptures the feeling of Blackout, then it'll be hard to wipe the smile off my face. If you're reading this and wanting to get a taste of Blackout, you can always go and re-download or purchase Black Ops 4 if you want to give it a spin - be warned, though, that matchmaking times will probably be long.

If you want to find out what else is changing in the COD world ahead of the new game, head to our Black Ops 7 release date guide. Remember, the BO7 beta goes live this weekend to give you a taste of its multiplayer and Zombies action, and it'll be your only chance to try before you buy.

