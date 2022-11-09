Warzone will relaunch as Warzone: Caldera when Warzone 2.0 arrives

If you’re not ready to leave the battle royale killing fields of Caldera just yet, don’t worry – Call of Duty: Warzone as we know it now isn’t going away. Instead, when Warzone 2.0 launches with Modern Warfare 2: Season 1 next week, what we now know as Warzone will be renamed Warzone: Caldera, and you’ll be able to keep playing that if you need a break from the big new Al Mazrah map.

Activision has shared a bunch of new details about the upcoming season of Call of Duty, including plans to maintain the current battle royale game experience as Warzone: Caldera. After the Warzone 2 release date November 16, the developers plan on making sure the new ecosystem is up and running smoothly, and then taking a break for the US Thanksgiving holiday. After that, Warzone: Caldera will launch as a standalone game November 28.

Warzone: Caldera is where you’ll have access to everything you’ve earned in Warzone so far, and it’s the only place where you’ll be able to access battle pass content, weapons, and other purchases made in Modern Warfare (2019), Warzone, Black Ops – Cold War, and Vanguard. You won’t be able to use any new Modern Warfare 2 content in Caldera, and you can’t transfer XP tokens between the games – Caldera is effectively walled off from Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Activision also says the newly christened Warzone: Caldera will not feature Rebirth Island or Fortune’s Keep maps, at least at launch. For fans of smaller maps, the developer says to keep an eye on upcoming plans for Warzone 2.0’s future seasons.

There’s plenty more in the big official blog post, and we’ve got some details on the new Warzone 2 map and changes coming to the Warzone 2 gulag if you’re still curious about what’s to come.