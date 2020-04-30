There’s a pink anime cargo truck in Call of Duty: Warzone now

Call of Duty: Warzone players have just discovered something unusual in the battle royale game’s vehicle roster: there’s now an option to have a custom pink anime-style cargo truck. So, while the cargo truck might have just got a bit of a nerf in the latest batch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone updates, at least you can now storm around Verdansk in a pretty pink version of it.

That’s as spotted by player HurricaneHomer9 on Reddit, who’s posted a picture of the custom vehicle skin slapped onto the game’s mighty cargo truck. As you can see below, it turns just about every inch of its bodywork into a bright, bubblegum pink, adorned with little heart stickers, an anime figure, and various graffiti-style text prints.

The skin seems to be a legendary Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 option called ‘Senpai’. You can get a good look at it for yourself in the image below.

The patch released earlier this week, however, has changed the way the cargo truck works, with the notes reading: “We’ve added the cargo truck back into BR Solos with reduced turning speed, acceleration, and top speed”. So, you can expect to see its ability to tear around the multiplayer game’s map take a little bit of a hit in the battle royale solos mode.

If you’re looking for another set of wheels to try in the game, be sure to take a look at our guide to the best Warzone vehicles – there are several great options to try. You can also check out the best anime games on PC.