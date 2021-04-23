If you cheat at Warzone, the devs hate you

Call of Duty: Warzone has cheaters – every major online game does – and even with a half-million cheaters banned, there are still more in the game. Just know that next time you’re getting gunned down by somebody who’s clearly breaking the rules, the Warzone devs are just as mad about it as you are. Maybe even more so.

“We ban a ton of people and no one hates the cheaters more than we do,” creative director Amos Hodge tells VGC. “We make this content for the players and while you’re upset that it ruined your game, I’m upset that it’s ruining some of the best work that I’ve done in my life.”

While that’s just one (senior) developer speaking in an interview, the response to cheats in official communications has not been much more reserved. Activision said that “cheaters are never welcome” in an announcement alongside a recent ban wave, and confirmed that the security team is issuing bans “seven days a week” in addition to the larger sets of bans.

And, hey, if you’re installing cheat software, you might just be infecting your PC with malware anyway. If you can’t play fair simply for the sake of not being an ass, then think of your PC’s health.

Of course, we all know that the only real way to get better is to look at our guide to the best Warzone guns. It may not be as effective as an aimbot, but it won’t get you banned.