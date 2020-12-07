Call of Duty: Warzone’s latest ARG has begun

The Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War season 1 start date isn’t until next week, but there’s a new ARG that’s begun in the leadup to it. In a grainy YouTube video, you can hear a sequence of numbers repeated, and there are hints that you’ll need to find “known operatives” in order to decode the message.

The new season will begin for both Black Ops – Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone December 16, and to keep us busy in the meantime, Activision and developer Treyarch apparently have a secret message to decode. The video broadcast today, shows ’80s videotape footage of a listening station. Two figures, a man and a woman, periodically enter the frame and sit in one of the chairs in front of the receiver equipment. A voice reads off a string of numbers between electronic tones.

The YouTube video’s description points to 673763436741.com, and visiting that site pulls up what appears to be a terminal interface where you’re asked to input a sequence.

This phase of the ARG is being cracked about as quickly as it’s going out  – Charlie Intel has already published some of the decrypted sequence strings you need for the site.

But Warzone’s ARG puzzles tend to have several steps to them, so there will likely be an in-game component to solve once the first set of directions has been decoded.

Here’s the video:

YouTube Thumbnail

Call of Duty: Warzone currently has more than 85 million players, so have a look at our guide to the best Warzone AK47 loadout and the best Ram 7 Warzone loadout to make sure you’re able to hang with the best of them.

