Call of Duty: Warzone’s latest ARG has begun

The Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War season 1 start date isn’t until next week, but there’s a new ARG that’s begun in the leadup to it. In a grainy YouTube video, you can hear a sequence of numbers repeated, and there are hints that you’ll need to find “known operatives” in order to decode the message.

The new season will begin for both Black Ops – Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone December 16, and to keep us busy in the meantime, Activision and developer Treyarch apparently have a secret message to decode. The video broadcast today, shows ’80s videotape footage of a listening station. Two figures, a man and a woman, periodically enter the frame and sit in one of the chairs in front of the receiver equipment. A voice reads off a string of numbers between electronic tones.

The YouTube video’s description points to 673763436741.com, and visiting that site pulls up what appears to be a terminal interface where you’re asked to input a sequence.

This phase of the ARG is being cracked about as quickly as it’s going out – Charlie Intel has already published some of the decrypted sequence strings you need for the site.

The next code is STITCHISCOMING. It reveals a background the new Operator, Stitch. pic.twitter.com/jAzlulTwG2 — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) December 7, 2020

But Warzone’s ARG puzzles tend to have several steps to them, so there will likely be an in-game component to solve once the first set of directions has been decoded.

Here’s the video:

