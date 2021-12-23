Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Contracts: every Contract explained

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Contracts add a little extra incentive to taking early fights and exploring busy areas in the Call of Duty battle royale game. They come in all kinds of different flavours and when you complete them you can earn everything from a tidy XP boost to learning the location of the next zone well in advance of it appearing.

Contracts will get trios of Warzone players branching away from their ordinary tactics in order to secure some more in-game cash to use at Buy Stations, learn the rough location of a bounty target, or just get some advanced recon. The most basic Contracts include tasks as menial as checking a set amount of caches, but for those seeking bigger rewards you can even initiate manhunts on other players.

You’ll find the different types of Contracts across the map and thankfully they’re all marked clearly on the in-game map for you to seek out. The Contracts system hasn’t changed in Warzone Pacific – seek out the Contracts on Caldera to speed up the weapon leveling process.

How do you start Call of Duty Warzone Contracts?

Contracts are lootable items that you find naturally on Caldera and Rebirth Island. These can be tracked down using the in-game map, by zooming in on specific points of interest to reveal which bounties are where.

Once you reach the spot on the map you simply interact with the Contract by picking it up and you’ll have a mission to complete. Once you’ve accepted a Contract you can see the tracker on the left side of your screen just below the mini-map.

What Warzone Contract types are there?

Warzone Contracts come in the following forms:

Bounty – eliminate a randomly designated enemy player

– eliminate a randomly designated enemy player Scavenger – open a series of supply caches

– open a series of supply caches Recon – secure a flag point like in the Domination multiplayer mode

Are Contracts worth it?

It depends on the Contract you’re chasing, but the most obviously worthwhile Contract is the Bounty. These pay roughly $3000 upon completion and there’s even a mechanic that offers additional reward for subsequent Contracts, so it’s possible to earn over $4000 for completing a second consecutive Bounty in Warzone.

That’s all you need to know about the Contracts in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific. Don’t forget to check out our best Warzone Pacific loadouts to equip yourself with the best weapons in the game. We also have a guide on the best Warzone Pacific guns if you want to know which weapons are worth leveling up.