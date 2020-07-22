Call of Duty: Warzone players are trapping each other in a glitched truck

Never underestimate a Call of Duty: Warzone player’s instinct to snap up loot. Sure, a desire to pick up absolutely anything is present in most battle royale games, but you rarely find yourself trapped in a truck for doing it.

Call of Duty Warzone’s tricky truck is parked in the Verdansk Graveyard outside the Superstore and usually has loot in the back. As PCGamer points out, it’s been getting the better of players for months. The problem is you can’t get inside of it unless you enter a building and hop in through the back. Getting inside is fine as you can hop onto the windowsill, go prone, and then slither in. Getting out? That’s out of the question as the truck entrance and window are uneven.

You could give up your newly found loot and quit, but other Call of Duty: Warzone players have decided to take others down with them – if you can’t have your truck loot, then why should they? “I did this two nights ago,” one Reddit user shares. “I bounced around, attracted prey, let him kill me and laughed as he got into the truck to grab my loot.”

There’s no official fix yet, but one player discovered the art of ramming an ATV into the side of it works as it allows your teammate to climb in. This, obviously, only works if you’re in a squad.

If you’d like some more Warzone tips, beyond avoiding the truck of doom, you can check out our best Warzone loadout drops guide to find out how to get yourself kitted out for the win.