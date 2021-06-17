Warzone and Cold War Season 4 Ground Fall challenges and rewards

Looking for a guide to the Ground Fall event in Warzone and Black Ops? Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone is here, and there’s plenty of new content to jump into. Mysterious ‘red doors’ have appeared across Verdansk. Curious about where they lead? Hop into one yourself, if you’re feeling brave.

There are also several crashed satellites strewn across the map, in various states of disrepair, and uplink stations, too. Aside from these unusual additions to the map, there’s also a brand new Warzone vehicle – the off-road dirt bike, now the fastest vehicle in the game.

There are a whole host of new Warzone guns and other assorted weapons to unlock and try out, although whether they’ll make it to our best Warzone loadouts list remains to be seen. Across future updates, there’s going to be a balance overhaul that aims to increase the average ‘time to kill’ to allow for more ‘opportunities to flex exquisite marksmanship’. As, uh, exquisite marksmen, we are looking forward to this rebalance, of course.

Ground Fall event times

The Ground Fall event is split into six challenges across both games – three in Warzone, and three in Cold War. It is only available in the first week of Season 4, so you’d best be quick – the Ground Fall event ends on June 24 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

How to complete the Warzone Ground Fall challenges

The Warzone Ground Fall challenges are:

Uplink Secure – secure five uplink stations. The reward is a satellite charm

– secure five uplink stations. The reward is a satellite charm Firewall Security – eliminate ten enemies while near an active uplink station or recently crashed satellite. The reward is the ‘To the Moon’ calling card

– eliminate ten enemies while near an active uplink station or recently crashed satellite. The reward is the ‘To the Moon’ calling card Crash Site Recovery – collect three rewards from crashed satellites. The reward is a Launch Time emblem

To help you complete these tasks, we’ve got a guide on how to find Warzone uplink stations and crashed satellites.

How to complete the Cold War Ground Fall challenges

The Cold War Ground Fall challenges are:

Uplink Online – earn 1,000 points from captured uplink stations in Fireteam Sat-Link. The reward is the Cosmic Commuter arcade game

– earn 1,000 points from captured uplink stations in Fireteam Sat-Link. The reward is the Cosmic Commuter arcade game Global Network – get 250 eliminations in matches on Collateral, Collateral Strike, Hijacked, or Amsterdam. The reward is the Comrade Pupper emblem

– get 250 eliminations in matches on Collateral, Collateral Strike, Hijacked, or Amsterdam. The reward is the Comrade Pupper emblem High Caliber – get 15 kills with the Hand Cannon Scorestreak. Your reward is the ‘Race to the Surface’ calling card.

If you complete all three Cold War or Warzone Ground Fall challenges, you unlock a bonus reward – the Private Party blueprint. No time to waste – jump in to Warzone now and earn your rewards before the event is over.