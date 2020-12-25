Do you want the best Groza loadout in Warzone? The Groza is one of the new Call of Duty Cold War guns introduced to Warzone, and it kills opponents very quickly. One short burst of rounds at medium to close range will put enemies to the ground before they even know what hit them.

Using the best Warzone loadout will be key to getting the most out of this submachine gun. The best Warzone loadout for it actually has you sacrifice some stats, only to make up for them with different attachments. The key stats that you’ll want to increase are how much ammo you have at any given time, and the overall recoil the gun suffers from when you fire in full-auto.

It’s likely that the Groza isn’t going to knock the MP5 off the perch as the top submachine gun in Warzone, but we still think it’s a decent option if you fancy a bit of a change. Here’s the best Groza Warzone loadout for the Call of Duty battle royale game.

Best Warzone Groza loadout

The best Warzone Groza loadout is:

GRU Suppressor

16.2” GRU Composite

Spetsnaz Speedgrip

VDV 50 Rnd Fast Mag

Serpent Wrap

Using the default Iron Sights is absolutely fine with this gun, but if you need that extra help, you could either run the Millstop Reflex or Microflex LED if you want. Since there are only five slots available, you probably should prioritise the other attachments first and see how you get on before replacing one with the scope attachment.

Since the Groza is designed for medium to close range combat, the reduced effective damage range is worth sacrificing for increased vertical recoil control, bullet velocity, and full muzzle flash concealment. You’ll be able to recover some of the reduced damage range by putting the 16.2” GRU Composite barrel on the Groza as well. It does result in a slight hit to aim walking movement speed, but it’s negligible compared to restoring some lost stats elsewhere.

As for the other attachments, the Spetsnaz Speedgrip gives faster aim down sight time for when you get jumped. For the magazine, the VDV 50 Rnd Fast Mag is essential for Warzone’s firefights and even boosts your reload speed a fair bit. You can buff your ADS a little bit to compensate for this drop with the Serpent Wrap. Some may prefer a laser for the hip fire accuracy bonus, but we prefer the reliability of aiming down sights.