Call of Duty Haunting of Verdansk start time brings horror crossovers and Zombie Royale

We’re closing in on the end of October, and that means pretty much all games are Halloween games. Call of Duty is no exception, and both Modern Warfare and Warzone are getting into the spooky spirit with the Haunting of Verdansk event. The event brings in a fresh set of cosmetics based on Saw and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, adds a new Warzone LTM called Zombie Royale.

Haunting of Verdansk kicks off on October 20 at 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT / 18:00 BST, as reliable CoD fansite Charlie Intel notes on Twitter. The event will last until November 3, so you’ll have a few days after Halloween ends to stay in the spirit. And, of course, you’ll be free to purchase the Billy the Puppet and Leatherface skins with the appropriate movie bundles once the event’s underway.

The big new thing is Zombie Royale, a limited-time mode where dead players get resurrected as zombies. Zombies don’t have weapons, but they do have thermal vision, faster speed, and more powerful melee attacks. As a zombie, you can collect syringes from fallen enemies – get two to come back to life. The last squad with at least one living player claims victory.

The event also opens up night mode for “select” Warzone options, including trios. The official blog post also hints at some supernatural additions to Verdansk for the duration of the event.

Check out our guide to the best Jak-12 loadout or a bit more info on the new Modern Warfare uninstall options for more details on what’s new in recent updates.