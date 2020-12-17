Call of Duty: Warzone’s invisible glitch is back

Welp, a new invisibility glitch is wreaking havoc in Call of Duty: Warzone. Players started flooding to Reddit yesterday to share that invisible foes are taking them out, and that there was little they could do to defend themselves.

The glitch proves troublesome as people who use the invisibility glitch can still damage you. They also don’t make any sound, so they can sneak up on you and assassinate you with relative ease. Players are also reporting that dealing damage to them proves quite tricky. I’ve seen some Warzone players say that shooting them doesn’t work, but a few others have managed to bring them down by blowing up a vehicle they were in (below).

Pulling off the invisible glitch doesn’t seem too tricky, either, as it merely involves crashing while using the battle royale game’s new helicopter minigun. I won’t go further into it than that, but several players have pointed out that it’s relatively easy to do. Treyarch and Raven Software have yet to issue any comment, but we imagine it won’t be long until something is done.

In the meantime, though, you can, at least, enjoy one clip of a Warzone player overcoming an invisible foe by blowing up their buggy:

It’s proven to be a rocky start to Warzone’s integration with Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War. Just yesterday, PC players couldn’t even join matches due to a Zed 398 Swift Clover error code.

