Latest Call of Duty patch nerfs Jak-12

Ever since the Jak-12 shotgun got added to Modern Warfare and Warzone, Call of Duty have been complaining that it’s overpowered – that’s always the way of it in FPS games, but the devs have decided to address those complaints with a series of Jak-12 nerfs in the latest patch. Those weapon changes are the big focus in the update, which otherwise features just a handful of bug fixes.

You’ll now have reduced movement and ADS speed with the Jak-12’s drum mags, and reduced rate of fire on the weapon’s explosive frag ammo. Those are relatively small changes in the grand scheme of things, but should help ease the shotgun’s power a bit. (You’ll also be happy to know the frag ammo description now properly says ‘slugs’.)

The update temporarily removes the TDM snipers only mode from rotation for a bug fix, and replaces it with a 3v3 Gunfight variation. We’re also temporarily losing the durable gas masks in Warzone – no word yet on why those are gone. There’s also a vague fix for an “exploit” in Zombie Royale.

Besides that, there’s a fix for an issue where the code for Bunker 3 wasn’t working, and a riot shield fix related to pumpkin heads. You can see the full list of changes on the official site.

Your choice for the best Warzone Jak-12 loadout should still be fine, but check out our guide to the Call of Duty Warzone Trick or Treat locations if you’re looking for some help with the current Halloween events.