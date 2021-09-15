Call of Duty: Warzone is now full of Dredd

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops – Cold War have seen oodles of ol’ movie characters from times gone by over the past year or so. Rambo and John McClane joined the fight earlier this year, while a Halloween event saw heaps of players running around as Jigsaw and Leatherface. Now, though, we’re welcoming Judge Dredd to the mix.

For a limited time, you can get the Tracer Pack: Judge Dredd store bundle. It went live yesterday (September 14) and is hanging around until October 14. It comes with two Dredd skins: the law enforcer’s main uniform and a comic strip version that’s a black-and-white cel-shaded variant of the righteous bringer of justice.

You’re also getting three weapon blueprints: the ‘Quick Judgement’ SMG, the ‘Arbitrator Rifle’ assault rifle, and the ‘Lawgiver’ pistol. Activision explains that all of them are based on the standard-issue weapons given to all Judges from the lore. The pack also comes with the ‘Incendiary’ finishing move, the ‘Book of Law’ weapon charm, the ‘Judge’s Watch’ wrist accessory, an animated calling card, and an emblem.

If you’d like to learn more about the bundle, you can read Activision’s post here.

