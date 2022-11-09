If you’re wondering how to get your My Warzone Legacy video, we’ve got you covered. Call of Duty: Warzone Legacy is a collection of your and your squad’s best and worst moments spanning the past two years in the battle royale game. The video immortalises your personal triumphs while giving you some dirt on your squadmate’s failures so you can rib them in the team chat.

There’s no better way to prepare for Warzone 2 than looking back at your journey through the first game, and with any luck, you might even notice something that can be improved on. 27 falling deaths? Might want to stay away from tall buildings in the future. Here’s how to get your Warzone Legacy video.

Getting your My Warzone Legacy recap video

The first thing you’ll need to do is head over to the Warzone Legacy website, where you’ll be asked to enter your Activision ID. This is your username, followed by a hashtag, then some digits, PCGamesN#1234, for instance. If you’re struggling to find your Activision ID, this can be found in the options menu when you launch the game. Give the site a minute to collate your glorious victories, then you’re good to go.

Watch the video on the browser, and share the link wherever you want bragging rights. You’re also able to download the video as a .mp4 video file to save to your collection, or to combine with your Warzone 2 recap video in a few years.

There you have it, that’s how to get your Warzone recap video, it should give you enough information to brag about your prowess or bury the information forever, lest anyone know about your KD. It’s a great send-off for Warzone and marks the beginning of the grind for Warzone 2. We have the best RAAL MG loadout, and the best TAQ-56 loadout here if you’re looking to get your class perfected before launch.