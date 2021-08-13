Wondering how to unlock the Marshal in Warzone? This chunky secondary firearm is one of the new weapons coming to Warzone Season 5. It’s a hand-loaded double barrel pistol that blasts 12 gauge shells into enemies that’s extremely potent at close range. You can even get a one-shot kill if you’re particularly skilled with it.

Warzone Season 5 also brings a whole bunch of balance changes to the best Warzone guns, and some new weapons. We’ll go more into the EM2 assault rifle and the Tec-9 SMG in other guides, especially as it’s a bit early to tell how they fit in with the best Warzone assault rifles and best Warzone SMGs respectively.

But you’re probably wondering how you can unlock the Marshal, as it’s not in the battle pass. At this time, neither the gun or any method to unlock it is available in-game, but it will be coming later on in the season. You’ll be able to unlock the Marshal when the time comes in two ways: one is to pick up the bundle with a unique blueprint variant in the store, but the other is to complete an in-game challenge to grab the free base weapon for yourself. We’ll go over everything you need to do to complete the challenge and get the Marshal in Warzone.

How to unlock the Marshal in Warzone

The Marshal pistol is not currently in Warzone Season 5 and will be coming at a later date. Upon its release, you can unlock the Marshal pistol and the Cane in Warzone for free, and you’ll need to complete an in-game challenge to get them, although the challenge hasn’t been revealed just yet.

And that’s everything we know about the Marshal pistol at the moment. Season 5 brings some potentially game-changing new features, including a whole bunch of new Warzone perks to discover. You can also check out our guide to the best CX-9 loadout and what nerfs have appeared for the Krig 6 this season.