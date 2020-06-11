Warzone minigun: how to find the Minigun in Call of Duty Warzone

Want to get your hands on the Warzone Minigun? Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 has brought many, many changes to the game, and while we knew about the majority of these ahead of release, Infinity Ward has dropped a few surprises in there to keep us on our toes. Surprises like a Minigun in Warzone.

Players have been seeing the model for a Minigun showing up in Warzone for a few weeks now, but many have chalked it up to being a visual glitch – it’s not uncommon for the weapon models for floor loot to bug out and reveal the wrong gun. With the MGL-32 Grenade Launcher already in the game as an extremely rare, but extremely powerful lootable weapon, it’s not too surprising to see the Minigun joining it in Warzone.

Join us as we detail where you can find the Warzone Minigun and what steps you’ll need to take to grab it for yourself. The good news is that there are two of them as well, so you can share the loot with your duo buddy.

Warzone Minigun location

The Minigun can be found inside Bunker 11, and to open it we suggest checking out our dedicated guide on how to open Bunker 11 in Warzone.

Here’s the location of the bunker:

Once you’ve gained entry to the bunker head through to the main atrium and look for the second door on the right, which leads to the armoury.

Look to the left as you enter and you should see two Miniguns stood up against the wall. Simply pick one up and you’re good to go.