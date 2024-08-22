Out of nowhere, the identity of the next new Warzone map has just been confirmed by Call of Duty. Ahead of the imminent Call of Duty Next showcase, the battle royale’s next map, which seemingly arrives alongside the launch of Black Ops 6, will be called Area 99. So, for all you Verdansk hopefuls out there, your dreams of a grand comeback for the iconic map will have to wait a little while longer.

You know it, I know it, the vast majority of CoD fans know it – Verdansk needs to come back to Call of Duty Warzone. It’s not that the battle royale game is struggling without it, or that any of its post-Verdansk maps have been particularly bad. However, that battleground has such a nostalgic grip on suckers like myself, and very few maps have managed to achieve the same kind of legendary status.

While there have been ample leaks suggesting that it is being remade and will be introduced during the fast-approaching Black Ops 6 era, insiders have recently suggested that progress on the new Verdansk isn’t being made as swiftly as hoped. With confirmation that the next new Warzone map will be the all-new Area 99 instead, those claims appear to be true.

However, even though it’s not the one many fans want to see, a new Warzone map is something to get excited about regardless. From the brief snippet of it we see in a new post from Call of Duty UK on X, it looks to be a very industrial facility that’s located in a dry, sandy part of the world.

There is quite a bit of speculation around Area 99 being a smaller Resurgence map, so there is a slim chance that Verdansk could still be revealed as the next large-scale battle royale map. However, given those reports that it won’t be arriving any time soon, it sounds like Urzikstan will be sticking around a while longer.

The post also confirms that during Call of Duty Next, we’ll get to see live gameplay of Area 99 and a rundown of some new gameplay features from Raven Software. This is alongside the premiere of the Liberty Falls Zombies map and more multiplayer details.

COD Next is airing on Wednesday, August 28, so that’s when you can tune in to check out the new Area 99 Warzone map.

Until then, here's everything you need to know about the Black Ops 6 beta, which is just around the corner.

