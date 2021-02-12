Call of Duty: Warzone player stumbles upon unreleased Sykov pistol in-game

With Season 2 on the way, plenty of Call of Duty: Warzone players may be wondering what new weapons could be coming to the battle royale game. Just recently, though, one player came across a gun that’s actually a tad old.

Reddit user RestlessGoats took to the social forum to share a clip of an unreleased Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pistol called the Sykov in Warzone. RestlessGoats explains that they could access the new, unreleased Sykov blueprint using weapon drops in the war game’s Plunder mode. It’s worth noting that the only way you can officially use the Sykov right now is through Modern Warfare’s Survival mode (if that rings a bell, it’s because it was a PlayStation exclusive until October 1, 2020).

The weapon hasn’t been officially confirmed just yet, but that hasn’t stopped people from theorising about its devastating capabilities. If you’re playing Survival, you can kit out the pistol to be fully automatic with 80 rounds. Oh, and it can be dual-wielded with the Akimbo perk, too.

If that sounds insane, it’s because it just might be. You can check out a clip of the gun in action below:

This thing is gonna be busted when it releases. The Skyov pistol can be modified to have 80 rounds, become fully automatic, AND be dual wielded with the Akimbo perk. #CallofDuty #Warzone pic.twitter.com/zNvAxpKaD8 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 11, 2021

Before you get your hopes up, though, the pistol could see some changes before it reaches Warzone. That is, even if it even gets that far.

Warzone Season 2 teases have started to trickle into the popular battle royale game. A zombie machine has popped up in Rumble, and players are being hit with jittery screen effects. So far, though, no Sykov.

In the meantime, though, you can check out our Warzone guns guide to see what’s the best that’s currently, and officially, on offer.