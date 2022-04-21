CoD Warzone’s Operation Monarch is Godzilla vs. King Kong

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Caldera is about to be the stage for an even bigger fight than the usual battle royale. Activision has revealed that Godzilla and King Kong will be duking it out on the volcanic island during Season 3 as part of an event called Operation Monarch, which kicks off May 11.

In a teaser trailer revealed today, Captain Price explains in voiceover that at some point, the operatives on Caldera realised that a “storm” was approaching, which he says was “something more powerful than anything we could hope to comprehend.” The clip shows King Kong snatches a plane out of the sky, smashing it into the ground. Kong thumps his chest, but over his shoulder notices an approaching wake on the ocean surface – it’s none other than Godzilla, who we’ve been seeing hints of in the lead-up to this reveal.

The two iconic movie monsters then prepare for battle, leaving us all to imagine how we’re going to conduct a battle royale amid the chaos. It seems clear that having King Kong and Godzilla punching each other all over Caldera will have major implications for aircraft combat, and there’s always the issue of getting stepped on to consider.

Here’s the teaser:

The Warzone: Pacific Season 3 release date is April 27, and Operation Monarch gets underway May 11.