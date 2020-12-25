Do you want the best Pelington loadout in Warzone? As one of the new Call of Duty Cold War guns introduced to Warzone, the Pelington 703 is a sniper rifle that, with the best Warzone loadout options selected, can be utterly devastating in the right hands. Is it the best Warzone sniper rifle out there? Probably not, but it does pack a punch.

The Pelington 703 boasts high bullet velocity and aim down sight speed, and as it’s capable of downing an armoured opponent with a single headshot, good travel time means landing that fatal shot is a lot easier. Like the Kar98k and SP-R 208, this is a pocket sniper that’s best used for landing snapshots, so you should be confident in your aim if you want to get the best out of it.

It could be a decent alternative to the AX-50 if you’re looking for something a little faster. So to ensure that your shots have the best chance at taking out your target, here’s the best Pelington 703 Warzone loadout for the Call of Duty battle royale game.

Best Warzone Pelington 703 loadout

The best Warzone Pelington loadout is:

26.5” Tiger Team

Raider Pad

Infiltrator Grip

Fast Loader

Airborne Elastic Wrap

You may be wondering why we’ve opted not to take a muzzle, both suppressor options in Warzone drastically reduce the bullet velocity for Cold War snipers. None of the other muzzle attachments help us in meaningful ways, so are therefore it’s not needed. You could take the Stabilizer .308 if you really want to increase the accuracy, but really this isn’t necessary for the build. We also don’t recommend you take a laser as without the Tac Laser as an option there’s no available buff to that vital sniper stat: aim down sight speed.

Out of the two barrel options, you have a choice between the 27.2” Combat Recon or the 26.5” Tiger Team. Both increase bullet velocity, and the 27.2” Combat Recon also gives a small boost to the range. However, despite the Tiger Team having some major drawbacks to ammo capacity, the reload quickness, fire rate, and damage potential are just too good to ignore. Besides, if you’re a good enough shot, ammo capacity shouldn’t be a massive factor to consider.

It’ll take some grinding, but you’ll want to take the Raider Pad stock for increased sprint to fire speed and mobility. Hip Fire accuracy does go down for the Raider Pad, but that’s no huge loss unless you’re a pro quickscoper.

In the Underbarrel slot, you can’t go wrong with the Infiltrator Grip. This increases some key mobility stats, like movement speed, shooting move speed, and aim walking movement speed. This is particularly key for sniping while strafing. The Fast Loader magazine helps with reload speeds without giving the Pelington 703 any major cons, so is worth taking.

Most importantly though is what you equip to the Rear Grip, and here we don’t think there’s a better option than the Airborne Elastic Wrap. It reduces the ADS time and gives bonuses to flinch resistance and aiming while prone, at the cost of some shooting movement speed and the sprint to fire time.