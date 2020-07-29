The Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare playlist updates are live

The latest playlist refresh for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is now live, shuffling the active maps and activities in both games. While you check out these new playlists, you’ll be earning double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass XP starting July 31 and running through August 3.

In Modern Warfare, the multiplayer playlist update adds no-blueprints Gunfight, Gunfight 3v3 – Knives Only, Deathmatch Domination, and Drop Zone. Shipment (originally added to Modern Warfare in a December update) and Shoot House (which arrived in November) are 24/7 playlists for the current rotation, which kicked off July 28 (a day ahead of schedule, as it turns out).

Over in Call of Duty: Warzone, the only changes are the removal of Plunder Quads and the addition of Plunder: Blood Money Trios. You’ll still be able to play the normal solos, duos, trios, and quads modes, however. That means you can still buddy up and use our guide to find Warzone’s Bunker 11 to unearth its secret blueprint and the nuke hidden inside.

Infinity Ward announced the playlist shakeup on Twitter.

📢Today’s playlist update is now live across all platforms!#ModernWarfare

– Gunfight (no Blueprints)

– Gunfight 3v3 – Knives Only

– Deathmatch Domination and Drop Zone

– Shipment 24/7

– Shoot House 24/7#Warzone

– Removes Plunder Quads

– Adds Plunder: Blood Money Trios — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) July 28, 2020

If you’re heading in to check out the new playlists, you ought to be aware that Activision and Infinity Ward have recently announced an upcoming ban wave, and they’re particularly on the lookout for players using ‘unauthorised software’ – meaning cheats like wall hacks and aimbots, which have been a persistent issue in Warzone in particular.

If you’re willing to win the old fashioned way, have a look at our guide to the best Warzone guns – they’ll give you the edge you need to come out on top.