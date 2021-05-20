Where to find Rambo’s POW dog tags in Warzone

Searching for Rambo’s POW dog tags in Warzone? John Rambo has joined the Warzone universe, along with Die Hard’s John McClane in the Warzone mid-season update. ‘80s Verdansk has introduced ten different survival camps, each containing unique dog tags with references to the Rambo movies. Finding the dog tags is part of the ‘80s Action Heroes challenge, a set of in-game missions which unlocks a sniper rifle weapon blueprint, if you manage to complete all of them.

The dog tags challenge is the most difficult of the bunch as the survival camps are spread out across the entire map. Once you finish this challenge, the rest is a walk in the park in comparison. You may want to try out some of the buffed weapons in the new update while completing these challenges, including the best ZRG loadout and best AK-74u loadout.

Also introduced in this update is the Warzone vault hidden within Nakatomi Plaza. If you’re looking for a way to earn lots of money in a short period of time, breaking into the vault will give you exactly what you need. Here’s everything you need to know on how to find Rambo’s POW dog tags in Warzone.

Rambo POW Dog Tag Locations

You can find the Rambo POW dog tags in each of the survival camps around the map. The new CIA Outpost will display all ten of the locations on your map, but these markers are not permanent. Refer to our map which highlights exactly where you can find the survival camps instead of having to go back to the CIA Outpost each game.

The dog tags are limited, so if you turn up to a survival camp and can’t find one, chances are someone else has already taken it. To increase your chances of picking up the dog tags, try to aim for the camps located in the same area. There are four on the top right corner of the map that are easy to go between, if you can find a vehicle.

‘80s Action Heroes Challenges

The majority of the ‘80s Action Heroes challenges can be completed just by playing the game. There are two challenges that involve the new Power Grab mode which removes the Gulag and allows you to collect dog tags from fallen soldiers for rewards.

There are a separate set of challenges that apply only to Black Ops Cold War – these challenges are only for Warzone.

Earn First Blood by being the first member of your squad to get a kill

Get 15 kills with Explosive weapons or Lethal Equipment

In Power Grab, collect 50 dog tags

In Power Grab, reach the final circle five times

Eliminate 25 enemy agents during the Arms Deal Public Event

Survive a jump to the ground from the top of the Nakatomi Tower

Complete any one of the three side missions at Nakatomi Tower

Collect three Rambo POW dog tags

Get three kills with the Combat Bow Killstreak

Complete all nine of these challenges to unlock the Ignition blueprint for the Sniper Rifle Alpha.

And that’s all you need to find Rambo’s POW dog tags in Warzone. If you want to draw first blood, you’re going to need some powerful weapons. Check out the best loadout drops to get yourself equipped with these meta-defining setups.