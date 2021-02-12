Call of Duty: Warzone teases point to zombies in Season 2

It looks like something spooky is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone soon. Players returned to the battle royale game after an update last night and began to notice some rather peculiar anomalies.

First up, players stumbled across the Cold War Zombies trial machine in a hospital that you can find in Warzone’s rumble playlist in Verdansk. There’s a note slapped to the side of it that reads “prove yourself, to the victor go the spoils”. It doesn’t do all that much right now, all told. You get a prompt to activate zombies, but nothing happens. It puts me in mind of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout map where you could swat some zombos for some decent gear. You did so, however, at the risk of giving away your position to anyone nearby.

Some players are also being hit with a scrambling on-screen effect when playing Warzone. It differs slightly from time to time, but can sometimes be accompanied by speech or Morse code. If this sounds familiar at all, it’s because Activision used a similar on-screen distortion last year to tease Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War’s reveal.

The teases have led CoD fans to speculate that a zombie mode is set to come to Warzone with the launch of Season 2. It certainly makes sense, as far as theories go. Cold War got a new zombies mode called Firebase Z the other week that ends with a cutscene connecting it to Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare series.

As always, we won't have to wait long to find out.