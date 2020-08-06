Warzone Stadium access code: EL21, CL19, and P216 key cards explained

Trying to find the Warzone Stadium access code? Or maybe you’ve just stumbled upon either the EL21, CL19, or P216 key cards and want to know what they do? Season 5 has arrived with new weapons like the ISO and AN94, but for Call of Duty’s dedicated easter egg community the most exciting changes are all to be found in the newly opened Stadium portion of the map.

If you’ve already dropped here a few times then you’ll likely have stumbled upon some doors locked by access codes, or even some new key cards. There are a total of four rooms in Stadium that are locked by either key card or access code panels, but at the time of writing only three have been opened. Each of these three rooms contains some legendary and common loot crates, but the real prize is a computer that shows a mix of numbers and symbols when activated.

So, what do those numbers and symbols mean? The current theory is that they reveal the code to the locked door at the top of Stadium, or that they relate to the new access code panels found in the Warzone bunkers. Nobody has sussed out how you get the code, but to help you claim some loot or join in on the easter egg hunt, we’ve assembled a quick guide to the new EL21, CL19, and P216 Warzone key cards.

EL21 Warzone key card

If you’ve picked up the EL21 key card then you should be close to the door it opens anyway as all cards spawn near their respective doors.

The EL21 refers to the ‘executive lounge’ and you can find the door this key card opens on the top floor of Stadium at the most southern tip.

CL19 Warzone key card

The CL19 key card refers to the ‘concourse lounge’ – commonly referred to as the bar by players. This room is in the western corner of the Stadium on the middle level above the bleachers. It’s easy to reach this spot from the centre of Stadium.

P216 Warzone key card

The P216 Warzone key card refers to the second parking level and so you’ll need to trudge below Stadium to locate this door. It’s in the northwest corner of Stadium, underground in the parking lot.

Warzone stadium access code

The final door that you’ll need to open with an access code is located on the top floor along with the EL21 door, just on the opposite side of the level. We can’t open it all right now, but as soon as we know how to then we’ll let you know with an update. Oh, and if you’re struggling to clear house in Stadium then try out one of the best Warzone loadout drops.