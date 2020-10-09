Call of Duty: Warzone’s Stim glitch is getting fixed soon

Call of Duty: Warzone is no stranger to foul play, but the latest in-game mishap that’s popped up is proving particularly annoying for players. Players have found a way to abuse a healing item and survive in the gas for as long as it takes to win a match.

As you can imagine, it makes matches duller while other players stand in the open until the ring eventually closes in on them and wipes them out. Unless, of course, they’re also using the glitch. We won’t get into how to use the glitch because it’s still in play, but it involves using the Stim Shot an unlimited amount of times.

Infinity Ward is, thankfully, on the case. The developer took to Twitter to share that a fix is nearly ready to roll out. There’s no timeframe given on when that’ll be out, but it should be “soon”. “We’re aware of an issue where players are able to use infinite tactical items in Warzone,” the tweet reads. “We have a fix that’s currently being tested which we’ll release as soon as we can. We’ll provide another update when we have more information to share. Thank you for your patience.”

Infinity Ward’s fix for the Stim Shot glitch is coming on the heels of another set of Warzone tweaks for the AS VAL and SP-R 208. The former was bugged while the latter was just strong.

Now, though, the AS VAL’s SSP 10-R mags can no longer penetrate through multiple walls. The SP-R 208, meanwhile, has a bevvy of changes such as an increase to flinch and a minor reduction to ADS speed.

