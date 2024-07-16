We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Warzone Season 5 sees the return of a fan-favorite Verdansk location

Urzikstan is getting a sprinkling of Verdansk magic in Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 as the popular Superstore POI is returning.

Warzone Season 5: A man wearing a half-face gas mask and an all-black military suit runs while holding a weapon
Call of Duty: Warzone 

If you’re a veteran Call of Duty Warzone player, we’ve got some sensational news for you. The battle royale’s Urzikstan map is getting injected with a large dose of nostalgia when Warzone Season 5 arrives, as a fan-favorite Verdansk location is being added to the currentmap. It’s time to hot drop once more, as Superstore is making a triumphant return.

It’s that time in the annual Call of Duty cycle where things just go completely wild. It always happens. As we approach a new FPS game in the series – this time of course it’s Black Ops 6 – we see the final couple of seasons descend into madness with unexpected crossovers, eccentric skins, and wild limited-time modes. It’s also the perfect time to hit the nostalgia button, and that’s exactly what is happening for Call of Duty Warzone Season 5.

Alongside the likes of Downtown and Stadium, Superstore is up there as one of the most recognizable and popular POIs from the battle royale game’s sorely-missed original map. It was a desirable central spot in Verdansk that kill-thirsty players would regularly drop on. The first few minutes of any Warzone match in Superstore were bound to be chaotic and hotly-contested. Now, you’ll be able to relive that carnage all over again.

I can’t exactly tell if it’s a totally identical replica of the old Verdansk POI from the short teaser that Call of Duty has just put out, but the brief glimpses we do see suggest it’ll at least be extremely similar. As someone who gets all misty-eyed when thinking about the OG map, I’ve got to admit I’m pretty excited to grab my best Warzone loadout and drop back in.

Superstore is returning to Warzone on Wednesday, July 24, which is also now confirmed to be the Warzone Season 5 release date.

This is the first morsel of Season 5 info we’ve got so far, but I’m definitely anticipating a blog post full of more juicy details sometime this week. Sure, a lot of focus is on the upcoming Black Ops 6 right now – we recently heard more about how its radical new movement system can’t be turned off, and learned when the Black Ops 6 beta is arriving. However, Superstore’s revival will certainly bring some of the attention back towards Warzone – it certainly has for this writer.

