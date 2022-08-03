Warzone Titanium Trials event: every challenge and reward

Want to learn more about the Warzone Titanium Trials event? The T-800 and T-1000 Terminator models are available as skins in the battle royale game, giving players a chance to take down their opponents as virtually unstoppable killer robots. The ‘80s sci-fi fun doesn’t stop there too, as the Season 4 Reloaded update introduces the Titanium Trials, an event based on the Terminator series, complete with exclusive rewards.

Titanium Trials: Endurance is a limited-time game mode where “players experience Warzone as a Terminator would,” according to the Call of Duty blog. The event takes place from August 11 – 24, so there’s plenty of time to unlock various in-game rewards such as Calling Cards, XP Tokens, and more.

Titanium Trials: Endurance details

As Terminators are known for their ability to withstand a lot of damage, the maximum base armour in this mode has increased to 300 hit points, and each player starts with a self-revive kit. Players can also find the Tempered Perk more frequently in ground loot, increasing the health points from armour plates from 50 to 75. The trade-off is that core health regeneration takes longer to restore than usual, making the Titanium Trials a high-skill mode due to the low time-to-kill speed.

To ramp up the difficulty, the ground loot contains Redacted Weapons which are stronger than anything you can find in a Warzone loadout drop. Caldera also has less resources available compared to a standard game, so players are encouraged to head into zones with more loot, in turn promoting more aggressive playstyles.

Warzone Titanium Trials challenges and rewards

The Titanium Trials feature a total of 15 challenges that reward players with Terminator-themed items.

Complete eight of these challenges to unlock the Ultra ‘Liquid Metal’ Weapon Camouflage:

Name Challenge Reward Terminated Complete one execution in Titanium Trials Battle Pass 2XP Token They’ll Live Revive ten players in Titanium Trials: Endurance Weapon 2XP Token Hasta La Vista, Baby Win a gulag five times in Titanium Trials: Endurance Epic ‘Titanium Chrome’ Vanguard Weapon Camo I’ll Be Back Achieve a top ten finish in Titanium Trials Uncommon ‘I’ll Be Back’ Progression Calling Card #1 I Know Why You Cry Win one time in Titanium Trials Rare ‘I Know Why You Cry’ Progression Calling Card #2 I Sense Injuries Win two times in Titanium Trials Epic ‘I Sense Injuries’ Progression Calling Card #3 No Problemo Win three times in Titanium Trials Legendary ‘No Problemo’ Progression Calling Card #4 I Need a Vacation Win four times in Titanium Trials Battle Pass Tier Skip

There are seven additional challenges to complete, though it’s worth mentioning that players must own the T-800 and T-1000 operator skins to unlock the Legendary Calling Cards.

Complete all four Titanium Trials victory challenges to unlock the Ultra ‘Skynet’ Vanguard Weapon Camo:

Name Challenge Reward I’ll Be Back Win five times in Titanium Trials Legendary ‘I’ll Be Back’ Player Title Hasta La Vista, Baby Win ten times in Titanium Trials Legendary ‘Hasta La Vista, Baby’ Player Title The Terminator Win 15 times in Titanium Trials Legendary ‘The Terminator’ Player Title The Terminator Win 20 times in Titanium Trials Uncommon ‘I’ll Be Back’ Progression Calling Card #1 Thumbs Up Win a Titanium Trials victory while dressed as the T-800 Operator Legendary ‘Thumbs Up’ Animated Calling Card Cyberdyne Systems Win a Titanium Trials victory while dressed as the T-1000 Operator Legendary ‘Cyberdyne Systems’ Calling Card Terminated Killing a Terminator Operator, while dressed as a Terminator Operator Legendary ‘Terminated’ Calling Card

That’s everything you need to know about the Titanium Trials in Call of Duty Warzone. If you want to win every Titanium Trials reward, we highly recommend reading our best Warzone guns guide to see which weapons you should pick up on the battlefield. Modern Warfare 2 is right around the corner, which means the Warzone 2 release date is close – read our guide to learn more about the upcoming shooter.