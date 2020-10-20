Call of Duty Warzone Trick or Treat locations: where to find all 16 Trick or Treat boxes

The Haunting of Verdansk Call of Duty Warzone event is nearly live, and Infinity Ward has already given us a pretty thorough look at what the Halloween-themed event will bring to Modern Warfare. The roadmap lists a map redesign for Warzone – called ‘Haunted Warzone’ – that will lend the battle royale arena a nighttime makeover. We also see the addition of several new cosmetic bundles, including skins from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Saw. Some slightly spoopy Warzone modes are also inbound, ranging from the rather simple nighttime versions of Plunder and battle royale, to the brand-new Zombie Royale.

No modern seasonal gaming event could be considered complete without its own progression path, and Warzone’s Haunting of Verdansk event will feature 16 Trick or Treat rewards that players can collect from October 20, 2020. These rewards will all be buried in special supply boxes scattered across the Haunted Verdansk map. There are 16 rewards, and thus you’ll need to open up at least 16 of these Trick or Treat boxes to collect all the stickers, emblems, skins, and blueprints.

Activision says that you can open these crates in the day or night and that with each one you open up you’ll get a chance to earn one of 16 Trick or Treat rewards. But it wouldn’t be Halloween if there were only treats, so there’s a chance you’ll get a trick from some crates, which we’re guessing will be a jumpscare of some kind. We also know roughly where you’ll find these reward boxes. So, join us as we run through all of the named locations where you can find Trick or Treat boxes in Warzone. We’ll update this guide as soon as the event starts, with more information on where the box spawns are.

Warzone Trick or Treat locations

We only have location names at the time of writing, so here are the rough Warzone Trick or Treat box locations:

Gora Dam

Arklov Peak Military Base

Karst River Quarry

Verdansk International Airport

Storage Town

Atlas Superstore

Zhokov Boneyard

Hospital

Novi Grazna Hills

BCH TV Station

Verdansk Stadium

Downtown

Gorengrad Lumber Yard

Port of Verdansk

Zordaya Prison Complex (Gulag)

Eagle-eyed readers will note that there are only 15 locations listed above. That’s because the last location is the train, which isn’t static.

Warzone Trick or Treat rewards

As mentioned, there are 16 Trick or Treat rewards in the Haunting of Verdansk event. And after you’ve collected all 16 you will unlock the Pumpkin Punisher Legendary assault rifle Blueprint. Each of the rewards is specific to the area it’s found in, so there may be some you want to hunt down more than others, but only by getting them all will you be able to unlock the Pumpkin Punisher Blueprint for the Grau 5.56.

Keeping track of these rewards may be a little tricky, but Infinity Ward says you will be able to see your progress on the Tac Map or check it between matches through the “Halloween Event” section of the Warzone menu. All of the locations will also be marked on the map found in this submenu.

Here is a list of all the rewards you can get from the Trick or Treat boxes:

Spooky Scene Calling Card

Jack-O’-Lantern Charm

Skeleton Crew Spray

Time of the Season Watch

Lil’ Demon Charm

The Joke Sticker

The Woodsman Spray

Return to Dust Blueprint for the Oden

Pumpkin Peril Calling Card

Freak of Nature Spray

Chainsaw Fiend Spray

Fleshy Fate Sticker

The Harvester Emblem

Ghoulish Gift Emblem

Scary Patch Emblem

The Cleaver Blueprint for the knife

That’s quite the haul of ghoulish goodies to admire when the event ends. Speaking of which: the Haunting of Verdansk Warzone event is set to end on November 3, 2020. So not too much time to hunt down every cosmetic.