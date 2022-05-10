The best Warzone UGR loadout

Are you searching for the best UGR loadout in Warzone Pacific? This powerful Warzone gun is quickly becoming one of the best SMGs in Warzone, so here’s how to build your setup to get the most from it.

The UGR is a new Black Ops Cold War gun; it has a solid fire rate and high accuracy, making it a worthy contender among the best Warzone guns. You want to use the UGR at close range, but it can span a good distance due to its accuracy, although it does suffer with a low mag size. You can improve this by using Explosive Flechettes which deal explosive damage on impact – though we don’t recommend using this ammo type, unless you’re carrying throwing knives to finish off downed players. So what is the best UGR loadout in Warzone?

The UGR is now available to players in Warzone and it’s simple to unlock, you just need to use an SMG to kill an enemy while a UAV plane is out in 15 different matches. As this is a Cold War gun, you don’t need to use as many attachments as Vanguard weapons, so here’s how to build the best UGR Warzone loadout.

The best UGR loadout in Warzone is:

GRU Suppressor

10. 7″ Task Force

Tiger Team Spotlight

KGB Skeletal Stock

Microflex LED

We recommend adding whatever optic feels comfortable, almost any work on this SMG, although the Microflex LED is a good option for close-range encounters. The GRU Suppressor is great for most Cold War SMGs, it increases bullet velocity and improves vertical recoil, while also increasing damage range.

The 10. 7″ Task Force is an excellent choice paired with the suppressor, increasing all of the same stats to make this an effective close-range weapon – improved further by the KGB Skeletal Stock, which increases sprint to fire time and movement speed, at the cost of hip fire accuracy. Now the UGR is a beast up close, using the Tiger Team Spotlight helps with distance and accuracy for mid-range kills.

That’s how to build the new UGR in Warzone. For more builds, check out the best Warzone loadouts and the best Warzone sniper rifles if you’re looking for a long-distance loadout.