Call of Duty: Warzone’s map exploits have been fixed

Call of Duty: Warzone’s pesky map exploits should now be ironed out. Raven Software took to Twitter to share that it has issued a patch with several fixes for map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas.

The exploits proved to be annoying as players were hiding in unreachable places and gunning down others for free. It did lead to some sweet vigilante justice for a while, but it’s, uh, probably for the best that those exploits have been patched up.

Raven Software’s ongoing game of whack-a-mole with balancing Call of Duty: Warzone’s guns also continues apace. The developer wrapped the patch notes (below) up with a tease of upcoming balance tweaks. The CR-56 AMAX, FARA 83, and Bullfrog are getting “balance adjustments”, while ADS firing speed adjustments on Cold War attachments are also on the way. Plenty of players in the community are mixed on the possibility of the AMAX getting nerfed, but we’ll see what Raven has in store.

We’ve also got some fixes for the Hunt for Adler limited-time event, which means it’s now – indeed – easier to hunt for Adler. Raven says that it has squashed some bugs that were causing intel to spawn outside the map and challenge completion not to track.

The event is due to end soon, but Raven is “considering several options and will update you soon”, which may be good news for those of you who have been slowed down by the bugs.

Here are the patch notes in full:

🛠️ A #Warzone update is going live now! Includes fixes for the Hunt for Adler event, map exploits, and various other issues. The Season Three notes have been updated (see *April 28th – Update): https://t.co/IeZQAgkEqI pic.twitter.com/QCSu0XwNX5 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 28, 2021

