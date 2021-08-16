Looks like Call of Duty: Vanguard is getting revealed in Warzone this week

It looks like a lot more information on Call of Duty: Vanguard will be revealed in just a few short days. Several eagle-eyed Call of Duty fans have noticed that the PlayStation Store and PS App has updated, revealing that the official unveiling of Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to go ahead on August 19 at 10:30am PDT / 1:30pm EDT / 6:30pm BST in Warzone.

We don’t know a lot about the next Call of Duty game yet in any official capacity, but several details have slipped out. Charlie Intel reports that the recent season five update for Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War contained some hidden files that showcased pre-order details for the upcoming PC game.

Dataminers swiftly pulled the images and shared them online, though publisher Activision has quickly met some of the posts with copyright takedown notices. According to Polygon, the leaks suggested that Call of Duty: Vanguard would be the game’s name and that it will be set during World War II.

Content creators have also been getting snippets of the game, offering more teases on the game’s setting.

Keep an eye on the game’s channels if you want to find out more when the reveal happens later this week.

