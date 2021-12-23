The best Volk loadout in Warzone Pacific

There are plenty of assault rifles in Call of Duty Vanguard that have made it into the Warzone Pacific battle royale meta. This fully-automatic gun is perfect for taking the fight to your foes and getting the drop on them.

The Volk works very well as an SMG-esque weapon, particularly at close and medium range. When paired with a weapon more suited to long-range engagements like the Kar98k or STG44, the Volk is perfect for having on hand to push up on enemies camping in a building.

So here you go – the best Volk loadouts in Warzone Pacific. It shouldn’t take you too long to get used to this gun, especially if you remember the days of the FFAR 1 dominating the meta. The only thing you should keep an eye on is your ammo count – if you’re using an AR or LMG as your ranged option, you’ll drain the ammo for both guns at the same time. With that, here’s the best Volk loadout for Warzone Pacific.

BEST CALL OF DUTY WARZONE VOLK LOADOUT

The best Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Volk loadout is:

Recoil Booster

VDD 287mm

Nydar Model 47

Krausnick S10V Short

Mark VI Skeletal

8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums

Subsonic

Fabric Grip

Fleet

Fully Loaded

Buckle up – this is a super fun loadout to run. What changes do we want to make for the Volk in Warzone? Well, we’d like to accentuate its existing strengths. What are those strengths? Its mobility and close-range damage.

With that in mind, then, chuck the Recoil Booster on your gun. It improves your rate of fire, which in turn improves your damage output and makes the Volk more forgiving when you miss a few shots. Of course, that does mean our mag will drain a bit faster and we don’t get a silencer, but never fear. The 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums are the perfect antidote to this, boosting your ammo capacity at a slight penalty to your gun’s mobility. Don’t worry, we’ll fix that. Use the Subsonic rounds too. They stop you from pinging on enemy minimaps, and the loss of bullet velocity won’t matter quite as much when you’re at close range using the Volk.

About that mobility, then. Here’s what we’re going to do. The VDD 287mm barrel is the first port of call, further worsening your recoil but boosting your aim-down-sight, sprint to fire, and movement speed while aiming. We want to feel like we’re on ice skates when firing the Volk, so let’s double down. The Krausnick S10V Short further boosts your movement speed, as does the Fleet perk. When you’re running around, always switch to the Volk so you can get from A to B as quickly as possible.

For one last little treat, let’s help our ADS speed a bit more. The Fabric Grip does a great job of improving this, along with sprint out time and even hipfire accuracy – not that you’ll be hipfiring a huge amount anyway. The Mark VI Skeletal underbarrel grip is another favourite of ours as it puts the cherry on top and further improves your ADS, but if you don’t mind the downside of worse recoil control, the M3 Ready Grip is also a valid option.

With this loadout, you aren’t going to be the most accurate shooter in Caldera. We’re sacrificing a pretty significant amount of recoil control for this weapon to perform as well as it does, and it shows. Regardless, the Volk does its job excellently and should be one of the first options you try when looking for something spicy for close-range kills. If it doesn’t float your boat, not to worry. We have absolutely loads of options over on our best Warzone loadouts, so go take a look if you’re still unsure!