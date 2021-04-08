How to unlock the ZRG 20mm in Warzone

Are you trying to unlock the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle in Warzone and Cold War? The ZRG 20mm was introduced in the Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Reloaded update earlier this week, giving players access to a new long range sniper rifle. The ZRG 20mm is designed to excel at long distances, perfect for the Fireteam game mode which pits 40 players against each other.

After weeks of speculation, the ZRG 20mm has finally made its way to the battle royale game. Whether this weapon can compete against the best snipers in Warzone remains to be seen. Judging by the rest of the Cold War weapons, there’s a good chance this sniper rifle could break into the meta. The AUG was the go-to long distance option for most players before it was nerfed – now is the perfect time to try something slightly different.

Unlocking this weapon requires players to complete an in-game challenge, or you can bypass this entirely by spending 1200 CoD points on the Jackpot Sniper bundle which includes a unique weapon blueprint. Here’s what you’ll need to do to unlock the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle.

How to unlock the ZRG in Warzone

You can unlock the ZRG 20mm by completing an in-game challenge. Using sniper rifles, earn two Longshot medals in 15 different matches. The easiest way to earn Longshot medals is to find a sniping spot on one of the multiplayer maps. Each map has its own criteria for determining what a long shot actually is, so you may find you earn more of these medals when playing on a smaller map as the distance requirements are toned down.

And that’s all you need to unlock the ZRG 20mm in Warzone and Cold War. We highly recommend pairing the ZRG 20mm with the best FFAR 1 loadout to dominate up close and at a distance. Wondering when Verdansk is finally going to explode? Read all about the new Warzone map to find out information about the impending nuke event.