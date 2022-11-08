Call of Duty 2023 a “premium release”, could be MW2 expansion

Despite constant rumours, Activision has confirmed that a “full premium release” will be coming for the Call of Duty 2023. With the recent release of Modern Warfare 2, players of the FPS game have been thinking about what could be next, after multiplayer game modes Warzone 2 and DMZ launch in November.

What will Call of Duty 2023 look like? Well Activision has been rather vague in its most recent earnings results for the quarter, leaving the future of CoD up in the air somewhat.

“Activision is looking forward to building on its current momentum in 2023, with plans for next year including the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series, and even more engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms,” says Activision.

The key here is the use of “next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series,” which at a glance sounds like another full release, campaign, multiplayer, and all. That said, trusted journalist Jason Schreier has reiterated what he’s been told about Call of Duty 2023, and it makes the vague nature of Activison’s statement stand out even more.

Apparently Call of Duty 2023 will be developed by Sledgehammer Games, and act as a sort of premium paid expansion for Modern Warfare 2. “It’s supposed to have lots of content! Maybe that’s why [Activision] call it a ‘full’ release,” adds Schreier, “but it’s more Modern Warfare 2.”

Schreier then adds in the comments that he’s not sure if you’ll have to own the initial release of Modern Warfare 2 for this new content, or if it will be standalone. Perhaps the Modern Warfare 2 expansion will be packaged like 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, a standalone campaign for a cheaper price. Schreier does say it will at least be an expansion on the campaign, but its exact form remains unknown.

If true, this puts to bed the rumour that Sledgehammer Games is making Advanced Warfare 2 as their next project. It very well could come somewhere down the line, but it sounds like we shouldn’t be holding out hope for it.

You can find Activision’s statement on its investor website, and Schreier’s comments on his Twitter account.

While you wait for Call of Duty 2023, we’ve got some guides to help you with the newest game in the series, with a how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 article and a look at the best Modern Warfare 2 guns as well.