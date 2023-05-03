Snag almost every Call of Duty game for dirt cheap

Most of the Call of Duty games are dirt cheap in a Steam sale for a limited time, offering you some incredible FPS game campaigns, round-based zombie modes, and even some classic Call of Duty multiplayer experiences at a greatly reduced price – if Modern Warfare 2 isn’t cutting it.

That’s right, almost all of the Call of Duty games are part of a Steam sale for a limited time, with the only omission looking like last year’s Modern Warfare 2. With up to 70% off on plenty CoD classics and some of their DLCs until May 15, there’s no better time to plug some gaps in your shooter library.

Call of Duty games Steam sale

While you can also get DLC and different editions in this Steam sale, here are all the base Call of Duty games in the sale.

Call of Duty is $9.99 / £7.49

Call of Duty 2 is $14.99 / £11.24

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is $9.99 / £9.99

Call of Duty: World at War $14.99 / £14.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is $14.99 / £14.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops is $19.99 / £14.99

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is $19.99 / £14.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 is $19.79 / £13.19

Call of Duty: Ghosts is $19.79 / £13.19

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare is $19.79 / £13.19

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is $19.79 / £14.84

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is $19.79 / £13.19

Call of Duty: WWII is $19.79 / £14.18

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is $19.79 / £16.49

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is $19.79 / £16.49

Call of Duty: Vanguard is $29.99 / £24.99

If you’re wondering why a few games are missing, Call of Duty 3 never came to PC, and Black Ops 4 is only available on Battle.net, with the newer Modern Warfare just not in the Steam sale, likely due to it being the newest game in the series.

While most of the multiplayer services in these Call of Duty games are dead, you still might want some solid FPS campaigns or zombies action. A lot of the individual DLCs are cheap until May 15 as well, so you could get Black Ops 3 and Zombies Chronicles for an incredibly robust experience. Or you could buy Black Ops 2 and install a new massive Zombies mod that restores loads of Treyarch’s cut content.

There’s a colossal breadth of Call of Duty games in the Steam sale, with plenty to choose from to keep your trigger finger trained and the reflexes sharp if Modern Warfare 2 isn’t cutting it for you.

In the meantime, you can check out our look at the best zombie games if the round-based CoD mode has you hankering for more, but you may have also missed Modern Warfare 2’s Steam sale and free play week, with this sale plugging that gap.