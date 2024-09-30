Steven Spielberg is a “big PC gamer,” loves Call of Duty, hates controllers

It’s official, Steven Spielberg is a “big PC gamer,” according to his son, Max Spielberg, and not only that but he’s also a dyed-in-the-wool keyboard and mouse gamer – no controllers for this septuagenarian. As for his go-to game? It’s Call of Duty.

As the director of Saving Private Ryan and executive producer of Band of Brothers, it shouldn’t really come as a surprise that at least some of the Call of Duty games have appealed to the legendary filmmaker. What we’re particularly intrigued to learn now, though, is just which of the best gaming mouse or best gaming keyboard options are his weapons of choice.

The news of Spielberg senior’s PC gaming proclivities comes directly from his son, Max Spielberg, who’s a game developer with titles such as Medal of Honor: Warfighter, Assassin’s Creed Unity, and Battlefield 1 to his name. Speaking on the MinnMax YouTube channel, where he was invited to talk about the game he’s currently working on, Lynked: Banner of the Spark, Max was also asked about how it was working in the games industry while having the Spielberg name.

After discussing how, in fact, it often doesn’t come up because it’s a professional environment and people act professionally, he went on to say that “beyond [my dad] being who he is, and not being able to separate yourself from that, he loves gaming. He’s the one that got me into it. He plays games. He’s a big PC gamer.”

Max goes on to say that “he loves Call of Duty” with his dad seeking “the top five shooters” when asking his son for game recommendations. However, if you suddenly have visions of Steven Spielberg bunkered up in his basement, fragging kids on his souped up mega gaming PC, Max reveals that it’s actually the story side of these games that engages his father, with him only playing the single-player campaigns of Call of Duty.

Given this interest in swashbuckling story-driven games, Max has suggested his father should try the Uncharted series of games saying to his father that “hey, it’s Indiana Jones, you’d appreciate this.” However, his father’s disinterest in learning to use a controller has meant he has never been convinced.

Not that Spielberg senior is against newer types of gaming platforms. According to Max, he loves Golf Clash and any other sort of mobile game that you can jump into quickly in idle moments.

Despite his clear enthusiasm for PC gaming, though, we can’t help but wonder if he’s ever built a gaming PC. If not, he’ll want to check out our how to build a gaming PC guide. Maybe we could see a Steven Spielberg-directed and starring equivalent of that video of Henry Cavill building his first PC.