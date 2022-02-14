Capcom is teasing something mysterious for this weekend

A mysterious Capcom countdown website has launched, which seems to be teasing some sort of announcement for this weekend, February 20/21. Fans are already speculating everything from Resident Evil Village DLC to Street Fighter 6 – and there’s a little evidence both ways.

Resident Evil Village is one of the best horror games around and Capcom has previously promised that DLC is in the works for one of 2021’s best games – and some of it will be free, apparently. Other than the grey and white colour scheme and sharp font evoking Resident Evil, the bottom of the countdown page shows a snowy ground texture similar to the start of Village.

It’s also possible that this timer is for the reveal of Street Fighter 6 or something Street Fighter-related, as the timer ends this weekend – exactly when Street Fighter V Pro Tour 2022 is due to take place. Capcom confirmed in November that Luke would be Street Fighter V’s final DLC character, so now he’s out the path is clear for a Street Fighter 6 announcement.

Alternatively, it could be something completely different, as Capcom hasn’t really given us much to go on. The exact end time for the countdown timer is February 20 at 10pm PST or February 21 at 1am Est/6am GMT, so fans don’t have long to wait to find out, so fans don’t have long to wait to find out. Capcom may post further hints between now and then, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the publisher’s Twitter feed.

Regardless, Street Fighter V is one of the best fighting games on PC, and Resident Evil Village was one of the best games of 2021, so getting a sequel or more content for either game sounds great to us.