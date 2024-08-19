There’s no shortage of strategy games that riff off of XCOM, but one of this year’s most interesting newcomers has to be Capes. The turn-based superhero tactics title might not be revered as a genre-defining experience, but it’s certainly distinctive and has gone over well with a lot of strategy fans. It’s now got some additional content for you to try, as a brand new update drops four new missions into the game.

With a cast of eight quippy superheroes as your characters and a comic book aesthetic, Capes gives a more light-hearted feel compared to arguably its closest rival when it comes to the combination of theme and genre, Marvel’s Midnight Suns. As you progress, the strategy game also unravels a narrative about the identities of these heroes, the origins of their powers, and why there has been a purge of superheroes at the hand of an evil group of villains.

While it isn’t going to blow your socks off visually, there’s some really deep strategic gameplay to be found in Capes, especially in its latter stages once you’ve got the full roster of superheroes at your disposal. Our Capes review certainly uncovered some drawbacks, but we found the gameplay to be enjoyable.

In its new Holo Danger update, Capes now has even more content for you to enjoy if you’ve already rolled credits on it. It comes with four new levels, which is a decent offering in itself. However, for the game’s most skilled players, there is an additional layer of difficulty waiting within each level.

“Meeting certain combat criteria through expert play causes each mission to escalate and unleash an additional layer of challenge,” a new post on its Steam page reads. This will see the difficulty rise, but only for those that can reach the requirements of each level.

When added to the 36 missions that were in the base camping, there’s now a lineup of 40 missions for you to enjoy in Capes.

Capes’ Holo Danger update is live right now for all players and all the content within it is free. If you want to check out the game, you can do so via its Steam page here.

For some similar experiences, check out some of the best turn-based strategy games that you can pick up and play right now. Alternatively, if you’re looking for some hidden gems regardless of the genre, our best indie games guide has you covered.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.