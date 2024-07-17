Brand new Factorio style automation game is also bizarrely cheap

Captain Contraption’s Chocolate Factory immediately garners attention for its lengthy and unique name. Get past its title, though, and you’ll find an indie game that offers up a combination of Factorio style strategic automation, the logic puzzles of a Zachtronics game like Opus Magnum, and the physics features of World of Goo. That combination is pretty compelling in its own right, but creator Pill Bug Interactive has gone a step further to encourage curious players to give their work a chance by providing both a demo and a very reasonable price tag.

Captain Contraption’s Chocolate Factory is a puzzle game that involves setting up a factory line of machines that pump out candy through Rube Goldberg style automated interactions. Across a series of puzzles, players put together creative solutions that, as the game’s Steam description notes, might see machines working to make a specific kind of candy by slinging nuts into melted chocolate or “[smashing] caramel against a wall to make bite size bits.” Once a solution is set up, the production process plays out automatically, showing the physics interactions the player has used to solve a given puzzle.

The game also comes with a leaderboard and level editor, meant to encourage players to share custom made contraptions or show how well they’ve optimized their own solutions to each existing level’s puzzle.

Captain Contraption’s Chocolate Factory is available on Steam with a 15% discount from now until July 24, bringing its price down to $8.49 USD / £7.22. Grab a copy — or check out its demo — right here.

