Captain Marvel star Brie Larson supports AbleGamers

Hollywood actor and noted Animal Crossing enthusiast Brie Larson has shared a message of support for videogames accessibility charity AbleGamers. The Captain Marvel and Kong: Skull Island star says she fully backs the organisation, and reckons you should too.

In a video shared on Twitter, Larson thanked content creator Alanah Pearce for bringing AbleGamers to her attention, and spoke to the uplifting mission of helping more players enjoy the medium. “Using the power of videogames to bring people and provide people with disabilities custom gaming setups, so they can enjoy videogames too, is just absolutely incredible,” Larson says. “If you don’t know about their work, please check out AbleGamers, support their work. I know I will be.”

Alanah is currently $14,553 into her $50,000 fundraiser for the organisation, as part of the Spawn Together initiative to raise $1,000,000 dollars for AbleGamers founder Steven Spohn’s 40th birthday. Larson has not been coy about her love of videogames, giving a tour of her Animal Crossing island on her Youtube channel, and teaching her Marvel Cinematic Universe castmate Tessa Thompson how to not die in Fortnite.

Brie’s endorsement:

Larson is not the first Hollywood A-lister to get behind AbleGamers, nor the first superhero actor. Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the titular movies, made a video for the charity last year. You can find out more on AbleGamers here. Hopefully this ll helps make sure more new games, and upcoming games, have the accessibility features necessary for all players.