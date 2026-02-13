Dead Cells' devs are making a new Castlevania game, and it's a full-circle fantasy booking that's got me salivating

The announcement of Castlevania: Belmont's Curse is exciting for multiple reasons, but developer Evil Empire coming full circle, along with the support of fellow Dead Cells team Motion Twin, is what's really got me on board. Hearing that music hit always does the trick, even if I've not traditionally been as ardent of a Castlevania die-hard as many of my peers. It's the team behind the new Metroidvania that will ultimately determine its fate, however, and I can think of few developers I'd trust more than the combined efforts of the people that brought us one of the most magnificent games inspired by the Konami series.

Don't let the studio split fool you. Evil Empire was born of Motion Twin itself, spun off as a tight-knit crew of Dead Cells experts that would forge its growth through years of updates and DLC while the rest of the team turned its attention to creating its next project, Windblown. In the wake of the news that it was developing Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, Motion Twin emphasizes that Evil Empire has "lovingly stewarded Dead Cells for years and added so much of the content you love", including the spectacular Return to Castlevania expansion.

Evil Empire has since brought us the criminally overlooked Rogue Prince of Persia, only furthering its reputation as a worthy choice to take the helm of this new Castlevania game. Motion Twin celebrates this new announcement by showering its fellow developer with praise: "We have watched them work in the shadows on this project for years, pouring their hearts, souls, and significant dedication into this legendary franchise. Crafting the next chapter of the series is a massive achievement."

In case you still crave more reassurance, the studio reveals that it's also got a "little secret" of its own. "We are pleased to mention that Motion Twin acted as an advisory game studio on the project. We were honored to add our humble stone to the castle structure, offering our picky feedback whenever they gave us a shout over the past years."

Our first look at Castlevania: Belmont's Curse shows that heritage is already in full swing, quite literally. Our female protagonist - so far listed only as "Trevor Belmont's successor" - wields the Vampire Killer whip in both combat and exploration, able to grapple and soar around the environments at speed. Expect plenty more of the cavalcade of weapons and abilities the series is known for, as well - swords, throwing axes, and the iconic slide are all present and correct in the trailer.

Set in 1499, 23 years on from Dracula's Curse, this young upstart is tasked with saving Paris from the sudden appearance of all manner of monstrous threats. Yes, I see the Medusa Heads, complete with their endlessly frustrating wave-like motion. There's even what appears to be a full-scale Gorgon boss fight. I'm already in love with the art style, too. The environments capture the gorgeous gothic architecture that defines Castlevania, but with a distinct twist that feels Evil Empire's own.

Castlevania: Belmont's Curse is set to launch in 2026. There's no price or more defined release date yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam to be notified when that changes.

It's the fantasy booking I'd have dreamed of, were you to ask me who should take charge of a new Castlevania. The blood of Dracula runs through the very heart of Dead Cells, but Motion Twin and Evil Empire have honed their craft in the years since, and that'll enable them to bring something fresh to the series that was such a deep inspiration for their work.