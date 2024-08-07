Some things are just meant to be. Romeo and Juliet (RIP), white chocolate and raspberry, Astarion and my Baldur’s Gate 3 character. The most perfect combination of all, however, is of course cats and pirates – and that’s what new action RPG Cat Quest 3 is all about. With rave reviews and an average Metacritic score of 82% on PC, this sequel is well worth sinking your claws into – and we’ve got a slew of free Steam keys to help you do just that.

The sequel to the equally adorable Cat Quest 1 and 2, Cat Quest 3 thrusts you into the shoes of a fluffy little ‘Purrvateer’ on a mission to take down the mischievous ‘Pi-rats.’ You’ll beat ’em up and accrue enough treasure to make Nathan Drake jealous, all while exploring the RPG‘s gorgeous 2.5D open world.

But dead cats tell no tails. The ferocious Pirate King is looking to hunt you down for handing his minions their respective butts, and he’s not pulling his punches. Much like Diablo or Path of Exile, you’ll need to refine your build to chain together explosive combos and take him down.

As an avid fan of all things ARPG, I love The Gentlebros’ take on the genre. Where Diablo’s Sanctuary is bloodstained, moody, and teeming with corruption, Cat Quest 3’s world is vibrant, cute, and exciting. I can’t wait to emulate the good ol’ days of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag with the ocean battles, and take down some chonky bosses on land with my busted builds.

To celebrate the Cat Quest 3 release date on Thursday August 8, PCGamesN is giving away ten Steam codes. Just enter your details in the box below to be in with a chance of winning.

If Diablo 4 Season 5 doesn’t take your fancy, perhaps Cat Quest 3 is the new adventure you’ve been looking for. Here’s a link to its Steam page. Alternatively, we have a list of all the best games like Diablo if you’re after something that matches its grit, and a rundown of the best open-world games if Cat Quest’s exploration has caught your eye.

