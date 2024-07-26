Beloved Steam RTS Cataclismo suddenly gets a big new sandbox mode

Though 2024 is already stuffed with solid strategy games like Manor Lords, Homeworld 3, and Songs of Silence, the year continues to be a surprisingly excellent one for the genre. The most recent strategy game to come out with positive reviews and plenty of buzz is Cataclismo, an RTS with a heavy emphasis not just on castle building and defense, but also physics interactions of the kind that make games like Besiege stand out. Now, the addition of an unexpected new sandbox mode has just been announced, making the game even better.

Cataclismo already offers one of the more compelling spins on RTS games to date, presenting its combination of satisfyingly creative castle building, fortress defense battles, and fantasy storytelling in a gorgeous visual style that calls to mind games like Kentucky Route Zero.

Though there was already plenty to play around with in the Early Access version of Cataclismo, its creator, Digital Sun, has decided to add in even more with the surprise announcement of a new sandbox mode included in its first patch. The sandbox mode allows for greater freedom in exploring Cataclismo’s building systems, offering up infinite building resources and letting the player test out their creation in a siege with as many defending and attacking units as they want. It seems like a great addition for anyone looking to experiment with the game’s systems outside of the confines of its base mode, and is especially welcome given that it’s been announced without being expected at all.

Cataclismo is 20% off on Steam from now until Monday August 5, making it $23.99 USD / £19.99. Grab a copy right here.

Otherwise, check out more like Cataclismo with lists of our favorite strategy games and city building games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.