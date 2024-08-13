It’s not even been a month since Cataclismo launched into Steam Early Access and already it is celebrating reaching 120,000 sales. This means it joins the pantheon of titles like They Are Billions and Thronefall showing that people remain very hungry for games that let them build grand structures in order to face off against oncoming hordes. Now the first major update is here for the game, and it looks set to give the community exactly what it wants.

Cataclismo is an RTS game that sees you plan, build, and explore by day while waiting for endless waves of monsters to arrive to put your newly-constructed fortress to the test. Think StarCraft II with the free-form building of Minecraft and you might be on the way to getting how this all works. It’s gone down very well with the community, though there are a few pain points – but ironing them out is exactly what the early access program is for.

One ease of use introduction with this patch is the ability to mass recycle anything you’ve built. Put something down in the wrong place or made a meal out of your planning? Now it’s easy to just highlight stuff, send it to the bin, and then use the materials to fix your mistakes. If you’re anything like me, you’ll need plenty of attempts to get your base just right, so being able to delete and rebuild quickly is essential.

Troops have also been given the ability to get much, much stronger. They can now become veterans, gaining access to new abilities and appearances, helping them stand out in the battlefield as they become more powerful. They’ll also be granted increased stats, which will help them hold the line better than ever before. If you’re a fantasy fan, imagine Druss the Legend standing on the walls of Dros Delnoch, and you’ll see why this is an exciting change both for the feel of the game and for the extra power you’ll be bringing to the battlefield.

The game’s UI has been updated too, with the camera becoming snappier and faster when moving about the map when you hold down the shift key. This should make it much easier to get to the action, instead of having to plod across the world to find out what’s happening. The build menu is now expandable, so you’ll also be able to take a look at everything you can plonk down all at once.

Update #1 for Cataclismo is out now and you can get the full list of changes over on Steam.

