How to watch AGDQ 2023 and what’s on: Neon White, Final Fantasy

AGDQ 2023 is underway, bringing with it a week filled with crazy speedruns and fundraising that’s sure to catch the eye of players everywhere. So we’ve put together a look at the best ways to watch AGDQ 2023 both live and after the event, and broken down what you can expect to see, from FPSs to RPG games, there’s a lot being beaten fast.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 (AGDQ 2023) will run for a week from January 8 to 15, with back-to-back live speedruns of plenty of games taking place across the week on the GDQ Twitch channel, and VODs of each run typically follow on the event’s official YouTube channel.

There are plenty of runs taking place during the week-long event, from Cuphead to Yakuza Kiwami, Portal, BioShock, Fallout 3, Outer Wilds, Resident Evil 7, Final Fantasy 7, Neon White, and many more.

AGDQ is returning in an online form to help raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation after the event organisers pulled out of their previously announced Flordia location due to the state’s stance on COVID-19 laws and safety precautions. More recently though, GDQ founder Mike Uyama stepped down after 13 years with the event organiser.

If you want to find out about runners or games that might interest you, we recommend taking a look at the AGDQ 2023 schedule, but you should definitely just tune in live when you get the chance and see if the ongoing run interests you. That sense of community and surprise from a game and runner you may have never heard of is part of what makes these GDQ events so special.

You can watch AGDQ 2023 live on Twitch, or catch up with specific runs on YouTube.

So there’s a lot on offer during AGDQ 2023. I’m always super fascinated by the incredibly weird games – Steven Seagal Is: The Final Option (Prototype) anyone? – or the runs that you can’t plan for, like co-op randomisers, runs that mash multiple games together, or the always entertaining bingo card task completing races.

That’s the thing about GDQ, not only is it always filled with some of the most entertaining speedruns of the year, it also raises millions every year for global charities, with that number steadily increasing with each event.

