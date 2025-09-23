China really does feel like its own, unique world. I've meandered through the neon-lit streets of Shanghai, marveling at all of the food, lights, and high-rise glamor, as well as the sheer amount of people. On the same trip, I then traveled to Xi'an, a bastion of traditional Chinese culture and a far cry from the modernity of the capital. While a Night City-esque vista never goes amiss, I fell in love with the silent reverence of Xi'an's temples and small villages: it's a different kind of beauty to what you experience in the West. But what if, this time around, you were the city planner behind ancient China's blossoming citadels? That's exactly what Celestial Empire tasks you with, and I can't wait to play it.

Blending the raw building mechanics of Cities Skylines and historical feel of Civilization, Celestial Empire thrusts you into the shoes of the emperor's new provincial governor, putting you in charge of nurturing a bustling new settlement and establishing trade to your new home. In a similar vein to all of the best city building games, you'll need to balance the needs of the townsfolk and the emperor's demands, which you'll often find are at odds with one another. It's not an easy job, but someone has to do it. Namely you.

Thankfully, a lot of your time will be spent building out your city with a diverse array of stunning buildings. While your settlement will likely start out a little simple, as you progress you'll get access to better structures, transforming your hamlet into a colorful city filled with traditional Chinese temples and peaked pagoda buildings. Planning is key, however: you'll need to place businesses that require water near rivers and lakes, and choose the best plots for your farms if you want to survive the country's ever-changing climate.

You'll need to ensure that production keeps running, too, as your income relies upon solid trade relationships. Befriending nearby settlements can bolster your status as a central commerce point, allowing goods to flow in and out of your city with ease. As your reputation grows, so will your income, no doubt delighting the powers that be.

But not everything is determined by money and politics. Taking a leaf out of Black and White's book, your city's success is influenced by myriad Gods, who can bestow boons upon your population or, alternatively, send waves of demons (or yaoguai) to plague your villages. Probably not what your growing settlement needs.

Celestial Empire is out now in early access, and you can pick it up on Steam for $17.59 / £15.83 until Tuesday October 7. So, if you fancy a trip back to the past, click right here.

