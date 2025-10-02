Grab a Cherry XTRFY wireless RGB gaming mouse for just $24.99, if you're quick

If you're on the hunt for a great gaming mouse deal that won't break the bank, we've found a brilliant offer on the Cherry XTRFY M50 wireless over on Amazon, where you can save 64%, or $44 on its usual price, thanks to this limited-time offer. That means you can pick up this top-brand wireless gaming mouse for just $24.99.

Usually, this Cherry gaming mouse is far from a budget option, with a usual price of $69 (and an official MSRP of $79), meaning it's a genuine bargain at its current price. Its specs are also up there with some of the models on our best gaming mouse guide as well, making for a well-balanced wireless gaming mouse that packs in all the features you need for everyday work and gaming.

The Cherry XTRFY M50 Wireless features a Pixart 3311 sensor, capable of up to 12,000 DPI, and it includes a dedicated DPI switch that allows for quick switching between four customizable values.

You have a choice of connections as well, so you can use the Cherry XTRFY M50 via 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, or with a standard wire. As is the case with any wireless gaming mouse, battery life is key, and Cherry claims the XTRFY M50 has up to 100 hours when it's used in Bluetooth mode with the RGB lighting turned off.

The scroll wheel on the M50 Wireless is also 4D, meaning you can scroll vertically as expected, but you can also tilt the wheel horizontally to scroll left and right, too.

Right now, the Cherry XTRFY M5 Wireless in black is reduced from $69 to just $24.99, a saving of 64% or $44.01. You can purchase yours using this link. The white model is also on sale right now, but only for $39.99, meaning the savings aren't quite as big. You can purchase the white model using this link.

